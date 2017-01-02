Updated: Body found at Nanaimo car rental agency

UPDATE:

Nanaimo RCMP are saying the body found was a deceased adult male, found in the parking lot of a downtown business.

The body was found at approximately 8 a.m. by a customer of the business.

“The investigation is only in the preliminary stages and at this time there is no further information to release,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

The Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating and the BC Corners Service has been notified.

——————————————————————————————————————-

Police are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of a car rental agency in Nanaimo Monday morning.

The body was found early this morning at the Budget Car and Truck Rental on Terminal Avenue.

RCMP remain on scene but are providing little details at this time.

Witnesses say the body was found between two cars in the parking lot.

The BC Coroners Service has since removed the body, but a cause of death or the identity of the deceased has not yet been disclosed.