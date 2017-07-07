A Nanaimo RCMP officer is facing a dangerous driving charge in connection with a police pursuit in Duncan last year.

Cst. David Buchanan has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. The B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced the approval of the charge on July 7. The information charging Buchanan was sworn on July 6.

According to the BCPS, the on-duty incident happened on Feb. 20, 2016, when there was a police pursuit of an individual on a motorized scooter. The individual allegedly suffered injuries when the pursuit was stopped.

The case was investigated by the Independent Investigation Office (IIO). The office submitted a report to the Crown Counsel.

Following an investigation where the chief civilian director of the IIO determines that an officer may have committed an offence, the IIO submits a report to the BCPS. The chief civilian director does not make a recommendation on whether charges should be approved.

Buchanan’s first court appearance in the case is scheduled for Aug. 1 in Duncan.