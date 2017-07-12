A cyclist was taken to hospital Wednesday after a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle on the Comox Valley Parkway.

According to Comox Valley RCMP, the crash happened on the Comox Valley Parkway, just west of Piercy Avenue in Courtenay. The cyclist has undetermined injuries.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction, with possible closures.

RCMP are still investigating and are being assisted by the Comox Valley RCMP Municipal Traffic Section and the Vancouver Island Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.