Provincial government budget includes cutting PST paid on electricity by business and industry.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="PST cuts on Hydro"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="114"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_ko5mk81x/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

Companies like Catalyst and the mayors of the communities where their mills operate have fought hard against the PST paid on electricity leading up to this budget.

BC is the only jurisdiction in North American that charges the sales tax on hydro.

“It’s good news for the pulp and paper industry, good news for Catalyst, good news for Vancouver Island as well” said Senior Vice President of Catalyst Len Posyniak.

The PST paid on electricity will be phased out beginning with a 50% cut October 1st this year and fully eliminated in April 2019.

Catalyst operates mills in Crofton, Port Alberni and Powell River and expects to save $9million a year once the PST is eliminated

“This will help prepare proper hosting conditions for reinvestment in the mills so we’re very happy with the news. We applaud what the province has done” Posyniak added.

Powell River Mayor Dave Formosa is one of the mayors who fought to have the PST charged removed.

“For our community, forest jobs, forestry industry jobs are very important, sustaining our tax base with the mill in place is huge for us. You know seeing Catalyst have the opportunity to save significant funds will allow them, to move away from the newsprint and into the other products like the paper towels and food grades that are now happening in our community so we need this break” Formosa told CHEK News.

But others say the break on PST does nothing to help regular British Columbians.

“People on fixed incomes, they’re seeing their hydro rates go up and the government isn’t doing anything to help them, they’re helping industry but they’re leaving real people out” said David Black, President of Movement of United Professionals.

He cites examples like low income families or people on fixed incomes who are seeing their electricity rates go up without any relief from the provincial government.