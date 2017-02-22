WINNIPEG — A man who took part in two random and violent sex assaults in Winnipeg wept in court as he apologized for his crimes.

The man, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time, attacked a woman and a teenage girl in November 2014.

He pleaded guilty last year to two counts of aggravated sexual assault for the attacks, which left the victims with severe, long-lasting injuries.

At his sentencing hearing, the man said he feels bad about what he did and said he knows how the victims feel because he was sexually abused as a child.

Crown attorney Jennifer Comack asked the court for a 20-year sentence, while the defence said a seven-year term would be more fitting.

The man would also be credited with 3 1/2 years for the time he has spent in custody.

The judge has reserved his decision.

Co-accused Justin Hudson pleaded guilty in December 2015 to aggravated assault and is awaiting sentencing.

The Canadian Press