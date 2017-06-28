A court has heard that the Langford man who pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a crash that killed West Shore RCMP Cst. Sarah Beckett last April was drinking before the crash.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kenneth Jacob Fenton, known as Jake Fenton, pleaded guilty in late May to two counts including impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing in connection with the April 2016 collision that claimed the life of the 11-year veteran of the force.

He appeared this morning Western Communities provincial court for a sentencing hearing.

Court heard an agreed statement of facts Wednesday that stated Fenton was not attempting to flee from police when his truck struck Beckett’s cruiser. According to Crown attorney Tim Stokes, Fenton was going between 76 to 90 kilometres an hour at the time fo the crash. Paramedics noticed a smell of liquor and slurred speech from Fenton but he denied consuming alcohol.

According to the statement of facts, Fenton refused to provide a blood alcohol sample at the hospital and said he was suicidal. He also said the crash was Beckett’s fault. Court heard that when Fenton finally gave the blood sample, it was 287 mg or 3.5 times the legal limit.

Court also watched a surveillance video that showed Fenton running a red light and t-bone Beckett’s cruiser, which was proceeding on a green light.

The Crown is recommending a sentence of three to five years in prison for Fenton.

Court hears a West Shore RCMP Cpl. first noticed Fenton because he had no tail lights @CHEK_News — April Lawrence (@AprilCHEK) June 28, 2017

Visibly shaking, Beckett's husband just read emotional victim impact statement in court. Many in tears @CHEK_News — April Lawrence (@AprilCHEK) June 28, 2017

Sentencing hearing for Kenneth Jacob Fenton taking longer than expected. Decision unlikely today. @CHEK_News — April Lawrence (@AprilCHEK) June 28, 2017

The maximum sentence for impaired driving causing death is life in prison, while the maximum penalty for dangerous driving causing death is 14 years.

Stay tuned to CHEK News for more details about Fenton’s sentencing.