Fire crews from the Shawnigan Lake Fire Department and the B.C. Wildfire Service were able to quickly extinguish a brush fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. in brush on forestry land near Shawnigan Lake Road and Sooke Lake Road. Firefighters were quickly on scene and were able to bring the blaze under control before it spread into nearby forests. A helicopter was called in but not was required.

The fire reached about 30 metres by 30 metres before it was brought under control within 20 minutes.

“We know it’s definitely not lightning and human-caused would be our first guess on this,” Russell Robertson with the B.C. Forest Service said.