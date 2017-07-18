The bush fire started near Lotus Pinnatus Way in Nanaimo.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue have contained a half-hectare bush fire that was reported Monday night.

At around 9 p.m., crews were called to a bush fire near Lotus Pinnatus Way in the south end of the city. It was approximately half a hectare in size.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire is contained and crews are monitoring it as they put out hot spots. The City of Nanaimo said there are no road closures due to the fire and no homes were at risk. However, they are recommending that people avoid the area to allow crews to work.

The fire is under investigation.