<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="10 esquimalt sewage"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="80"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_uoid9hcr/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

The Capital Regional District’s long-awaited sewage treatment plant cleared a final hurdle Monday night.

Esquimalt council voted unanimously to approve necessary rezoning to allow the McLoughlin Point project to go forward.

In 2014, it was council’s unanimous refusal that sent the CRD back to the drawing board.

Monday night, Esquimalt’s Mayor Barb Desjardins told council and those on hand for a public hearing that much had changed this time around.

“This was a very different project process,” Desjardins said.

“This was a process that came forward with the things that we asked for, last time it didn’t.”

Desjardins also said that council had worked on the project to make it better for the region.

The amenities for Esquimalt are valued at roughly $20 million including an annual payment of $55,000 that could increase and $12 million for parks, community buildings and spaces.

The Township also requested that all construction material be brought to Rock Point by barge.

Other Esquimalt councillors voiced reservations but ultimately chose to back the project.

“Government funding has been promised, the site has been chosen, whether we like it or not, and I can’t say that I do, ” said councillor Lynda Hundleby.

“I like councillor (Susan) Low won’t be able to stop it in my estimation.”

Earlier during the public hearing, council heard from both supporters of the McLoughlin Point project and detractors concerned about traffic and other issues but the rezoning proposal proved far less contentious than in 2014.

Council’s unanimous vote in favour this time around seemed to provide final proof of just show how much had changed in a few short years.