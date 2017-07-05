CP NewsAlert: Convicted killer of Regina teen to be sentenced as adult

REGINA — A young Regina man convicted of stabbing his former girlfriend to death with a hunting knife when he was 16 will get an adult sentence.

The ruling came today in the case of the now 19-year-old, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree murder in the January 2015 death of Hannah Leflar.

When the judge made the decision the court erupted in applause.

The Crown had sought an adult sentence, while the defence had argued that the teen had no criminal record before the homicide and has mental health issues.

Court has heard the youth had trouble coping after he was dumped by 16-year-old Hannah, and he eventually stabbed her after hiding outside her house waiting for her to walk home from school.

At a sentencing hearing in May, the teen apologized in court saying he was unstable at the time and wants to spend the rest of his life doing good.

A second teenage boy, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, is expected to be sentenced in September. (The Canadian Press, CJME)

The Canadian Press