60 year-old Len Van Heest could be deported to Holland March 6th, 59 years, 4 months after arriving in Canada.

Len Van Heest feels like he’s on borrowed time. He’s due to be deported back to Holland March 6th.

“Well they’ve been trying to get me out and we’ve been fighting it and fighting it and fighting it and we’re down to our last breath now” Van Heest said in an interview with CHEK News.

He was born in The Netherlands but moved away when he was 8 months old. He’s now 60 years old.

His parents did not put him on the application for citizenship way back then so he remained a permanent resident.

He was diagnosed as bi-polar in his 20’s, then got into trouble with the law and seven years ago the writing was on the wall.

“I got a big envelope in the mail saying that because of my criminal record I could be deported and they’ve been hammering at me ever since” he said.

Court records show charges ranging from uttering threats to assault between 2001 and 2013.

He even served 9 months for assault, but says he is in control of his mental illness now and doesn’t drink or do drugs.

“I’ve paid my debt to society for the things I have done, you know, I’ve done my time, I’ve paid my debt and now they’re giving me a life sentence” said Van Heest.

He says he doesn’t even speak dutch or know anyone in the Netherlands adding he looks after his 81 year old mother in Courtenay.

“And that’s the only person I love is my mom. Take my mom away from me is like killing me” he added.

“I think it’s unfair. He’s been here for 60 years” said his mother Trixie.

Green Party leader Elizabeth May is familiar with the case and says Van Heest should be staying in Canada.

“And the people who have spoken up for him most strongly are people in Corrections Canada, his parole officer, people who work with him who say look this is someone who is actually just straightening himself out and the incidents that have occurred have no been the stuff of you know sort of a criminal element, he’s got mental health issues” May told CHEK News.

Van Heest does have one last chance before a judge during an appeal on February 28th who will then decide if he will get to make his case to the Minister of Immigration on compassionate and humanitarian grounds.