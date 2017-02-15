<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="YCYS Feb 15 Guichon"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="138"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_sk1mb2kb/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

“My family came after the Napoleonic Wars” explains Her Honour, Lieutenant Governon Judith Guichon, “from Ireland, to Eastern Canada…to Ontario.

“My great-great ancestor was a blacksmith, and actually fought in the Fenian Raids, and we have a land grant in Ontario, to this day.”

As a young adult, Guichon wanted to see the rest of Canada.

“Things were getting a little uncomfortable in Quebec, if you remember, back in 1970 in Montreal, where mailboxes blew up where I was walking to work, and so three of us got into our very elderly car and drove across Canada, to Whitehorse.

“We took a little detour and came right to Victoria, and Butchart Gardens, on our way to Whitehorse.”

And while she adored living in the North, love took her south.

“I married a pilot in Whitehorse, who said one morning, ‘How would you like to go back to the family ranch in the Nicola Valley?'”

So how is Her Honour marking Canada’s 150th?

“My goal for our sesquicentennial is to visit one hundred fifty schools, and we’ve had a good start on that. Since the middle of January we’ve already done about thirty-five.

“We just returned from Port Hardy…Quatsino. It’s an incredible island…we’ve got everything here.

“It’s large. People don’t realize the extent, when you travel from Victoria to Port Hardy, it’s quite a long drive.”

And a spectacular one too.

“We have it all here. We have the ocean, the mountains, the forests, it’s just so diverse.”