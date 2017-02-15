Coroner investigates after body pulled from fire at Moncton, N.B., home

MONCTON, N.B. — The New Brunswick coroner is investigating after a man was found dead in his garage following a fire at a Moncton home.

Platoon chief Robert Brine says firefighters responded to a garage fire at approximately 6 a.m. today on Rogers Road, about 15 kilometres west of the city centre near Berry Mills.

Brine says firefighters were notified en route that a person might be inside the residence, and when they arrived they had to break open a door to access the fully engulfed building.

He says firefighters pulled the man out of the building, but he was already dead.

The fire itself was extinguished within 15 or 20 minutes.

Brine says it's yet to be determined whether the man's death was related to the fire — that will be determined by the coroner and a fire department investigation.

The Canadian Press