











An RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist is taking measurements as he documents the crash scene that claimed the life of a woman.

Mounties say a Dump truck was pulling a pup trailer, both loaded with sand, and heading towards Parksville from Coombs when it crossed the centre line.

Cpl. Mike Elston, with the RCMP’s Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services “and made contact with a ford car that was heading in the opposite direction. both the vehicles ended up going off the side of the highway down into a ditch.”

A driver following the dump truck witnessed the crash.

The collision took down a tree and knocked out a power line. The car difficult to make out at the dump truck’s front end. Mounties believe the small car only contained the driver.

Elston “all indications are that she was alone and we do believe it was a female. the driver of the dump truck was unharmed. he was checked out by bc ambulance, transported to a local health clinic. just to get checked out.”

Mounties say the investigation will involve an inspection of the dump truck, and interviews with the driver and anyone else who know about the crash.

And they’re asking for patience until Highway 4-a is reopened. Once the the on scene measurements are done they’ll need to unload the truck and trailer.

Elston “so we’re looking at thousands of pounds of sand. once the sand is unloaded we’ll get the commercial vehicle extracted with the tow trucks and then the third part will be having the non-commercial vehicle taken out and then the coroner will do what they need to do.”

The highway expected to reopen late Tuesday evening. A horrible crash with some unanswered questions.

RCMP are not identifying the victim until her family has been notified.