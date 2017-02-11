WATCH: Residents of a Cook St. apartment, left homeless after a fire, call for more support. Isabelle Raghem reports.

James Prince is one of the 22 people forced out of a Cook Street apartment, after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

Through a 72-hours emergency assistance program , tenants were given gifts cards to purchase groceries and clothing, and housed in hotels for three days.

But now that time has run out for the program, Prince says he doesn’t know where to go next.

” There should be more being done for people in situations like this, all of us have been forced to take our own actions to get any kind of compensation.”

He and his girlfriend were able to get a family unit at Rock Bay landing at no charge — giving them a 30-days grace to find a new place to live.

But other tenants haven’t been able to find accommodations and will have to resort to sleeping in shelters.

As a former a drug addict, he says it’s disheartening.

“I struggled to get to where I am , and now I’m right back at Rock Bay Landing where I started a year ago,”says Prince.

Together Against Poverty Society says they will host a meeting for tenants on Wednesday to discuss solutions.

The group wants the province to step in and offer more support.

.they’ve now been thrown in a region with a point six vacancy rate, and sky rocketing rental rates. I don’t know where they’re gonna go,” explains Kelly Newhook of Together Against Poverty Society.

A fund raising page has been set up online to help ease the burden of tenants.

A fundraising page has also been set up for James Prince and his family.