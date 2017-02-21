A controversial electronic health record system is being put on hold at Nanaimo Regional Hospital after repeated appeals by exhausted health care workers who say its putting patient safety at risk.

Gearing up to unleash a pack of excited dogs for a hike in Nanaimo’s backcountry, dog walker Kimberly Andrews is back living life to the fullest. After a life threatening health concern left her in Nanaimo Hospital for two weeks last May and she literally got lost in the system.

“Yeah it was scary,” says Andrews. “They lost me in the system twice when I was in the hospital for two weeks.”

The young Nanaimo woman had blood clots in her legs and was admitted to the hospital in May 2016, about 2 months after the digital record keeping system IHealth was rolled out there by Island Health. She says what followed was a frightening wake up call.

“I mean you put your life in their hands and then when there’s confusion and they can’t find you in the system, they can’t find the right kind of medication, there’s no lab results,” says Andrews. “It’s scary.”

The $174-million IHealth is meant to revolutionize data sharing within Island Health, remove paper record keeping and have it all on computer. Instead Nanaimo doctors complained entering all the information on computer was causing errors and a huge increase in workload. Going so far as to vote to stop doing it.

“It’s easy to do things wrong with the system. Hard to do things right, ” Dr. David Forrest, President of the Nanaimo Medical Staff Association told CHEK News in July 2016. “So as a consequence there are patient safety issues related to that. It also is an inefficient system. ”

“Yeah they were too busy trying to get though and trying to help people get through the system,” says Kimberly Andrews.

Now Island Health is pressing pause on IHealth, to give those exhausted workers a break and try to fix what’s wrong to bring it back successfully.

“There’s actually a lot of things that are working successfully and will contribute to a safer environment for our patients,” says Dr. Brendan Carr, CEO & President of Island Health. “What we have learned though…the unintended consequences maybe more the deeper learnings that we’ve had is these systems fundamentally change the way our physicians and practitioners and nurses do their work.”

“I’ll tell you I am relieved. I really am relieved,” says Andrews.

Island Health says the pause to fine tune IHealth may only be a few months long, but its hoped it will allow the extra time and training needed for this new way of doing things. Before IHealth is rolled out to hospitals Island wide.