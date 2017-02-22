Competition watchdog announces lawsuit against HBC, alleging deceptive pricing

OTTAWA — Canada's competition watchdog says it's suing Hudson's Bay Co. (TSX:HBC) over alleged deceptive pricing practices.

The Competition Bureau issued a statement alleging HBC offered mattresses and foundations sold together at grossly inflated regular prices.

The agency accuses HBC of then advertising deep discounts on the sleep sets to suggest significant deals for customers.

The bureau says the company has engaged in that practice throughout Canada since at least March 2013.

It also alleges HBC misled consumers by suggesting it was selling its remaining inventory during clearance and end-of-line promotions, while ordering sleep sets to fulfil each new purchase.

HBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Canadian Press