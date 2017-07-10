Comox Valley RCMP are looking for a missing 69-year-old man who was last heard from on July 8.

Vaughn Drean, of Royston, is described as Caucasian, 5’7″ (175 centimetres), 176 pounds (80 kilograms), with grey hair and brown eyes. Police said Drean is believed to be driving a white 2005 Pontiac Sunfire with British Columbia Licence Plate DB2 94C. The vehicle has a very noticeable dent in the right front fender.

Police said they are concerned for Vaughn’s health and wellbeing. Friends and family say it is out of character for Drean to be out of contact with them for this long, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information on Drean’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police station or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).