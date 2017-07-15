WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Officials are preparing for more evacuation alerts and orders as wildfires in British Columbia risk worsening this weekend.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb says crews are ensuring routes are clear and buses are ready if the city's 11,000 residents are suddenly forced to leave.

Lightening and strong winds are in the forecast and could fuel the dozens of fires burning across the province, three of which surround Williams Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service says it's taken steps to help ground crews fight some of the fires, by burning a safe perimeter around a 2,600-hectare blaze near 150 Mile House.

The service is asking people to stay away from the backcountry to avoid triggering human-caused fires.

Officials are also asking the public to stay off four lakes in the Cariboo region, specifically Williams Lake, Watson Lake, Lac La Hache and Horse Lake, so that firefighting aircraft have room to pick up water.

The Canadian Press