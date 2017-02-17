CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

New Vancouver-Victoria passenger ferry stakes future on luxury travellers
February 17, 2017
B.C. signing health-care deal with federal government, including money for opioid crisis
February 17, 2017
Bernard Richard confirmed as B.C. children's representative
February 17, 2017
What intersections reveal about Metro Vancouver's past, present, and future
February 17, 2017
'How would you know what your rights are?': Secret policies govern cellphone searches at the Canadian border
February 17, 2017
Fraser Institute challenges revenue neutral claim of B.C.'s carbon tax
February 16, 2017
Hiring spree of B.C. teachers means substitutes in short supply
February 16, 2017
Kinder Morgan opponents launch chilly social media challenge
February 16, 2017
Opioid substitution options laid out in new survival guide
February 16, 2017
Bringing back the bids: Real estate agency hopes housing auctions take off in B.C.
February 16, 2017

Government to compensate torture victims nine years after inquiry findings

February 17, 2017

‘Left with no options:’ U.S. Somalis not surprised many refugees eyeing Canada

February 17, 2017

Correction: Laura Branigan obituary

February 17, 2017

S&P 500, Dow nudge down a bit further from records

February 17, 2017

Co-author of Quebec secularism report at odds with partner’s change of heart

February 17, 2017

Hometown rugby player makes team Canada debut
February 16, 2017
TC 10K to see more prize money for locals
February 16, 2017
Outhouse finds success between the pipes
February 15, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week Feb 14th
February 14, 2017
Game On! 2/12/17
February 12, 2017
Royals split with the Blazers
February 12, 2017
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title
February 12, 2017
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs
February 12, 2017
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile
February 12, 2017
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win
February 11, 2017

Concern over delay in notifying patients about BC PharmaNet breach
February 16, 2017
Auction closes on sale of BC Ferries' Queen of Burnaby
February 15, 2017
Should the B.C. government give money back to taxpayers?
February 15, 2017
Snow clearing costs piling up this season
February 14, 2017
Throne speech promises to 'pay back' B.C. taxpayers
February 14, 2017
Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home
February 13, 2017
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria
February 12, 2017
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan
February 10, 2017
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm
February 09, 2017
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill
February 08, 2017

