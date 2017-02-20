A job search centre that’s helped thousands of young people find work in Nanaimo is closing.

Nanaimo Youth Services Association says its had its funding cut and now after decades of putting people to work, workers there will soon be looking for jobs as well.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="Job Search centre"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="114"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_5k5u7q1x/version/0"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

For Chelsea Wilson the Nanaimo Youth Services Association Employment centre has become like a home she’s never known before.

“Absolutely,” says Wilson.

Where people are rooting for the 22-year-old’s success and giving her the tools to make it, like she says she’s never had.

“I’ve gone though the foster system and I’ve gone through a lot of different homes,” says Wilson.

But now after nearly 50 years years helping find people jobs, Nanaimo Youth Services Association Youth Employment centre is telling clients its closing its doors March 31st.

“It’s pretty devastating,” says Chelsea Wilson.

Its funding cut says its CEO Steve Arnett, by a private company contracted by the province.

“We find ourself in a place where we are going to be forced to close the youth employment centre,” says Steve Arnett. “Because we literally have had our cashflow choked off.”

Misha Rice is heartbroken by the closure as well.

“If it wasn’t for here then I’d probably still be at home feeling like the most unaccomplished human being ever,” says Rice.

So clients are sharing their stories about the centre and starting a petition, hoping it will help save it.

“It only makes sense,” says Rice.

GT Hiring Solutions, says they aren’t forcing this closure but are demanding transparency from NYSA about where money is going and withholding funds as required by the province until proper invoicing is received.

Giving Chelsea Wilson hope that the employment centre that has helped her, might be saved itself by March 31st and continue helping the most vulnerable find work.