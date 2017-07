WATCH: A nice clearing is on the way for the start of the work week. Ceilidh Millar has your full forecast.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! It was a fairly overcast day across the Island today. Some wet weather rolled through the North Island this morning. The ridge of high pressure is strengthening which means a nice clearing is on the way for the start of the work week. The sunshine will remain for a few days but the radar is picking up some showers mid-week.