Chemainus Baseball Association welcomes Cuban team to Canada

After the Chemainus Baseball Association lent a hand to the Union De Reyes baseball team and visited them in Cuba, the island-based association invited the Cubans up to Canada for a week of games.

On Friday night, the Cuban team touched down at Victoria International Airport, and on Saturday morning, they were on the ball field in Chemainus, ready to play some baseball. The Cuban team was ecstatic to visit Canada for the first time, and experience the beauty of Vancouver Island. The Cuban team will play games all week, before departing for their home country on Friday evening.