Chemainus Baseball Association reaches out to Cuban team, sparks bond and a return trip

With help from colleagues, Rick Shay and the Chemainus Baseball Association sent down used baseball equipment to Cuba for kids in poverty.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When the Cuban team received the equipment, they reached out to the Chemainus Baseball Association and invited a team to come down and play in the heart of Cuba. The trip was an eye-opener for the kids on the team, who are now more grateful for the country they call home. A year later, the Chemainus team has invited the Cuban team back to Vancouver Island for a weekend of games against teams from the surrounding area.

The Cuban team arrives this Saturday at 12:30pm, there's lots of events planned at the Chemainus Ball Park all weekend.