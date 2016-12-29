Victoria’s Mustard Seed Food Bank has rented a 13,500 square foot warehouse to launch the Food Rescue Project.

The project is receiving help from Rotary Clubs of Greater Victoria, along with local Thrifty Foods grocery stores, The Victoria Foundation, and the Food Share Network. Together with the Mustard Seed, they will create a major food recovery system that will see perishable food items moved from grocery stores to those in need in the community.

