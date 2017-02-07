Charges stayed in emergency landing in Iqaluit due to unruly passenger

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Charges resulting from an emergency landing of a Russian flight in Iqaluit have been stayed against a man from Armenia.

On Nov. 25, Aeroflot Russian flight SU 0107 made an emergency landing at the airport in the Nunavut town.

RCMP said at the time the plane was travelling from Los Angeles to Moscow when an unruly passenger caused a disturbance.

Mounties and Canada Border Services Agency officers took a man into custody shortly after the plane landed and said there were no injuries.

Sisak Khudaverdyan, 37, was charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft and its passengers, mischief and causing a disturbance.

On Tuesday, all charges were stayed.

The Canadian Press