A 25-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after he allegedly drove an SUV through locked gates at Langdale Terminal and launched the vehicle onto a docked ferry last weekend.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 24, BC Ferries staff called Sunshine Coast RCMP after an SUV smashed through locked security gates and sped toward the closed ferry terminal. The suspect drove the Chevy Blazer through several other barriers and gates to the upper loading dock. Police said he then tried to board the docked Queen of Surrey ferry by launching the vehicle off the raised ramp toward the upper car deck.

According to police, the vehicle landed on the upper car deck and the uninjured man exited the SUV, got off the ferry and attempted to steal two staff vehicles that were in the terminal parking lot.

BC Ferries staff were able to provide information about the suspect and his location to police.

Chase Campbell was arrested and charged with 13 offences, including impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break and enter, assault of a police officer, mischief over $5,000 and driving while prohibited.