Central Saanich senior arrested for historical sexual assault

An elderly man from Central Saanich has been arrested for historical sexual assault.

Police have charged 75-year-old Andre “Andy” Van Goor with sexual exploitation and sexual assault after the victim, who is now an adult, recently came forward.

“The victim from the historical situation came forward to report the offence to our Special Victims Unit detective, and then they commenced an investigation into this individual,” explained Matt Rutherford of the Victoria Police Department.

Police say Van Goor was employed as the supervisor of Royal Athletic Park from 1988 to 2003. It’s alleged the crimes took place during that time.

Detectives are continuing their investigation, but believe there may be more victims or witnesses they haven’t spoken with.

As the case is now before the courts, police say they will not be releasing further details as a publication ban is in place. Those accused of historical offences are charged based on the criminal code and jurisdiction of the time at which the offence is alleged to have occurred.

Anyone with information about Van Goor’s activities with children and youth are asked to call police at 250-995-7654.