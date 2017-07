Central Saanich Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an engagement and wedding ring set that was lost in recent days.

It may have been lost at the Thrifty Foods in Saanichton.

The rings are described as white gold bands that inset into one another, one has three medium diamonds and the wedding band is curved to fit the engagement ring.

If you locate the rings or or have any information, please call the Central Saanich Police Service at 250-652-4441 and quote file # 17-2417.