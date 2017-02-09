WATCH: The presence of carfentanil has been confirmed on Vancouver Island, and health experts say it’s more dangerous than any drug they’ve seen. April Lawrence reports.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="6 Island Carfentanil Follo"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="117"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_8we4lcac/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

Outreach workers help a man into the overdose prevention site at Our Place Thursday after a suspected overdose on the street.

A few minutes later first responders arrive, but the patient doesn’t require further treatment.

Vancouver Island has been struggling to cope with the fentanyl crisis, but now an even greater danger has arrived.

On Wednesday Nanaimo RCMP confirmed they found carfentanil during a drug bust late last year — the first proof it’s here on Vancouver Island.

“It’s 10,000 times stronger than morphine whereas fentanyl is 50 to 100 times so it’s significantly more potent,” said Brad Cameron, Victoria Superintendent for BC Ambulance Service.

Cameron says he has no doubt carfentanil is in Victoria as well, judging from some of the overdose calls they’ve been to where it takes longer than usual to revive the patient.

“Took probably about a half an hour before we got any kind of effective respiratory response,” he said.

Not just more time, but more nalaxone — where a fentanyl overdose can take between two and four vials of the drug, carfentanil can take up to 20.

The problem is the nalaxone kits now carried by most users and outreach workers don’t have enough.

“So that’s going to create a whole new dilemma on the streets,” said Grant McKenzie, Director of Communications for Our Place Society.

Long before it became a street drug, carfentanil was used by veterinarians to tranquilize large animals like bison and elephants.

“Literally almost 30 years of public health practice I can’t think of a single instance of such a deadly product being on our street,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Chief Medical Health Officer with Island Health.

“It’s a poison, it’s extremely potent,” he said.

Stanwick says you can get a high from the equivalent of one grain of salt — two grains can kill you.

He says it’s likely here because it’s so easy and cheap for drug manufacturers to import.

“You can slip it in an envelope and get it through the regular mail without detection,” he said.

No drug is immune from being mixed with carfentanil, and those who use are being urged to do it at an overdose prevention site where they carry large amounts of nalaxone, or to call paramedics at the first overdose signs.