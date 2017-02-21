The chair of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission says the organization is extremely disappointed with Tuesday’s provincial budget and may have to put plans for transit expansion for 2017 on hold.

The VRTC was banking on an expected two cent per litre increase to the gas tax to fund transit improvements in the Capital Region but it was not included in Finance Minister Mike de Jong’s budget.

“The Commission made it very clear to the Province of BC that any transit service expansion was contingent on an increase to the gas tax,” said Susan Brice, VRTC Board Chair.

“The decision from the Province of BC to not increase the gas tax, as requested and expected, means the VRTC will defer service expansion and look at potential service reductions to stay within our available operating budget.”



The VRTC has three funding levers that it can utilize for transit: fares, property taxes and the gas tax.

In 2016, the VRTC made significant changes to the fare structure to maximize fare revenue, including the elimination of transfers.

The property tax levy has increased by over 200 per cent over the past ten years.

On the other hand, the gas tax has not changed in over eight years.

Without the gas tax increase, the VRTC says planned transit expansion for September 2017 will have to be put on hold and service reductions will have to be reviewed.

Options to reduce operating costs will be discussed at the upcoming Commission meeting on February 28th.