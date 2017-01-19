Canadian Women’s Sevens head to Austalia

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="5 Rugby Canada Womes Prep"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="92"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_dayvqkob/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

The Langford-based Canadian Women’s Rugby Sevens team is gearing up for their first international competition of 2017. The team kicks off the 2nd leg of the World Series at the Australia Sevens, Feb 3-4, in Sydney.



