CBC Regional News

Fireworks, parades and free milk: Canada's centennial babies turn 50
July 01, 2017
Canadian flag bigger than CFL football field on display at Stanley Park
June 30, 2017
Lifeguard saves 20-year-old cat from waters off Deep Cove
June 30, 2017
Record number of visitors expected to swarm Canada Place over July long weekend
June 30, 2017
Parent fights to omit gender on B.C. child's birth certificate
June 30, 2017
Jackie Chan lands at YVR on inaugural Hong Kong flight
June 30, 2017
Historic Hon's Wun-Tun House closing in Chinatown
June 30, 2017
B.C. Liberals leave checkered legacy following 16 years of power
June 30, 2017

Canadian Press

Rain pelts Parliament Hill as keeners crowd in early for Canada 150 bash

July 01, 2017

Gov. Gen. David Johnston’s statement on Canada Day and Canada 150

July 01, 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement on Canada Day, Canada 150

July 01, 2017

Canadian lawyers celebrate Canada Day by helping those affected by travel ban

July 01, 2017

Canada 150 began first over Cape Spear as Newfoundland boat cruise celebrated

July 01, 2017

Montreal’s first Canada Day parade met with laughter, founder recalls

July 01, 2017

CHEK Sports

Victoria officially enters bid for 2022 Commonwealth Games
June 30, 2017
HarbourCats win third straight in dramatic 9th inning walk-off
June 30, 2017
Duncan Stingrays honour former youth champion Leanne Sirup (nee) Wilkinson
June 29, 2017
Victoria's Jessica Herb will be joining the Canada women's inline hockey team
June 28, 2017
HarbourCats' McKillican earns PoW honours, dominating so far this season
June 27, 2017
Victoria softball player named to national team
June 27, 2017
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years
June 30, 2017
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election
June 29, 2017
Experienced sailor helped save two teens from drowning at Thetis Lake
June 28, 2017
Victoria's mayor backs temporary work camps to ease construction backlog
June 27, 2017
Saanich police warn public of two sex assaults in Gordon Head
June 25, 2017
Fire crews try to contain Mount Arrowsmith fire
June 25, 2017
Concerns raised over environmental impact of Victoria's barge fire
June 24, 2017
Esquimalt woman speaks out about vehicle purchase horror story
June 23, 2017
Loan company goes after Victoria woman for vehicle she doesn't own
June 21, 2017
Aboriginal Day celebrations highlight ongoing struggle for equality
June 21, 2017

