Sergeant Robert J. Dynerowicz/DND

A Canadian Forces soldier has died and three others were injured during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright in Alberta on Tuesday.

The Department of National Defence says Sergeant Robert J. Dynerowicz from the Royal Canadian Dragoons was killed and the three others were hurt in in a vehicle accident.

It happened around 7 a.m. PST while the soldiers were taking part in a live-fire exercise called Rugged Bear.

Sgt. Dynerowicz was based at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa in Ontario.

The three injured soldiers have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

DND did not reveal the extent of their injuries or any more details about the incident.

A military police investigation into the tragedy is underway.