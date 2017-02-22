MONTREAL — A teacher from northern Quebec is in the running for the prestigious US$1-million Global Teacher Prize.

The Varkey Foundation says Maggie MacDonnell has been named a top-10 finalist for the award, which will be handed out in Dubai on March 19.

MacDonnell, raised in rural Nova Scotia, was chosen from among 20,000 initial nominations and applications from 179 countries.

She has taught for six years in the remote Nunavik region, where she has championed a healthier lifestyle and worked with a municipality to build a fitness centre that is open to adults and local schools.

MacDonnell also started a running club to keep kids motivated and has worked to improve the plight of girls in the region.

If she wins, MacDonnell has said she would establish a non-profit that runs environmentally focused programs for northern youth.

This year's other finalists come from China, Jamaica, Kenya, Brazil, Germany, England, Spain, Australia and Pakistan.

The Canadian Press