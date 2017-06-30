WATCH: One of the biggest Canada 150 celebrations takes place in downtown Victoria, but how do you get there? April Lawrence takes a look.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're planning to attend Canada 150 celebrations in Victoria's Inner Harbour, there are a few important things you need to know.

Entertainment on the Harbour Stage at Ship Point starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends with headliners Band of Rascals taking the stage at 8 p.m.

On the Main Stage at the B.C. Legislature, get there by 12 p.m. to be part of the living flag, then entertainment gets going at 3 p.m.

Headliners The Arkells take the stage at 9:15 p.m. and the fireworks are set to go off at 10:15 p.m.

So how are you going to get there?

Probably not by driving — most of the roads around the Inner Harbour and the B.C. Legislature will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

That's where BC Transit comes in.

They'll be running about 40 extra buses to carry the tens of thousands of people needing a ride Canada Day.

And from their control room to the streets, it's going to be a team effort.

"It's one sacred holiday that we don't allow time off for the management, even our CEO is out there helping load buses," General Manager of Victoria Regional Transit David Guthrie said.

If you're going to take the bus, it's cash only, there's no booze on board, but there is singing.

"We hear a lot of singing of Oh Canada and people enjoying themselves and we encourage that," Guthrie said.

If Canada day in the Inner Harbour isn't for you, there are a few other options.

Sidney has fireworks Friday night at 10:15 p.m. and a parade Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Sooke has an all-day celebration Saturday ending with a fireworks display at 10:00 p.m. at the Sooke River Campground.