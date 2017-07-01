Canada 150 began first over Cape Spear as Newfoundland boat cruise celebrated

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A boatload of 75 early risers headed out on the North Atlantic off Newfoundland to be among the first to welcome Canada Day as dawn broke over the country's most eastern point.

Rain and low clouds blocked the sunrise over the flashing lighthouse at Cape Spear but that didn't bother the flag-waving crowd.

They cheered and danced to music onboard the Iceberg Quest vessel as they celebrated Canada's 150th birthday.

It was especially moving for Gerry Cantwell who's descended from five generations of lighthouse keepers at Cape Spear.

He says it's a day of reflection and gratitude for the men and women who've helped protect Canadian rights and freedoms.

Canada Day starts in the province each year with services to remember the Newfoundland Regiment decimated July 1, 1916 at Beaumont-Hamel in the First World War.

