Campbell River RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a high risk missing youth.

Shyla Billy was last seen on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 4:00 PM in Campbell River when she left for a walk.

Shyla is a 15-year old from Kamloops and is attending youth programming in Campbell River.

She is a high risk youth who has a medical condition which requires daily prescription medication.

Shyla is described as 168 cm (5′-6″) tall and weighing 65 kg (143 lbs).

She has Black hair and brown eyes but is known to change her hair colour.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater over a red tank top and jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the police immediately or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. (8477)