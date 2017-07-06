Campbell River RCMP are still searching for 18-year-old Jade Kozma, who was reported missing on June 22.

Kozma is from the Victoria area but police said she was in Campbell River for three weeks attending programs. She was last seen at 10:30 a.m. in Campbell River on June 22. She also has ties to Calgary.

Kozma is described as having shoulder-length brown hair, 5’6,” and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey sweatpants and tan Nike Air Max runners with peach accents. The pants had white writing on the waistband, which is believed to say “Queen Bae.”

Kozma has two tattoos. The one on her right forearm says “Like Daughter,” and the one on her left hand, on the webbing between the thumb and the index finger, is a cross.

Police said Kozma’s appearance can change drastically and she is known to change her appearance. RCMP are concerned about Kozma’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information about Kozma’s whereabouts is asked to call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).