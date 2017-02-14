COCHRANE, Alta. — Calgary's Mount Royal University confirms that two of its flight instructors have been killed in the crash of one of the school's aviation diploma program aircraft.

RCMP say the crash happened Monday afternoon west of the Springbank Airport on Highway 40, northwest of Cochrane.

They said the accident was witnessed by another aircraft and reported to authorities at about 5 p.m.

Alberta EMS later sent out a tweet saying they had been cleared from the scene, and that no one had been taken to hospital.

Mount Royal president David Docherty says in a statement that the deaths are a devastating loss to the university.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends, colleagues and students of these two instructors," said Docherty's statement.

He said the university's immediate focus is on supporting those affected by the deaths, and that services have been made available to all students and instructors.

The Canadian Press