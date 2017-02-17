WINNIPEG — Hundreds of transit workers and supporters rallied outside Winnipeg city hall to demand safety improvements following the killing of a bus driver this week.

The head of the Amalgamated Transit Union, Paul Thorpe, says politicians and transit companies are not doing enough to protect drivers from assault.

He and other union leaders called for shields and other physical changes to buses so that drivers can be separated from passengers.

The rally comes three days after Winnipeg bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser was stabbed to death at the end of a late-night route.

Fraser's brother, Dean, fought back tears as he told the crowd Fraser was a happy man who was always smiling and loved driving buses.

Police have laid a second-degree murder charge against a man they say was a passenger who attacked Fraser after being told to get off the bus because it had finished its route.

The Canadian Press