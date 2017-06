Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATCH: Lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the mix for the rest of the week. Ceilidh Millar has your full forecast.

An upper ridge of high pressure remains anchored across the Island, the southern section and central interior of the province. There's lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the mix for the rest of the week. It won't be nearly as warm as it was last weekend, but we're expecting temperatures to heat up as early as tomorrow!