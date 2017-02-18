The entire Comox Valley is under a boil water notice, effective immediately.

A joint statement was released Saturday afternoon by the Comox Valley Regional District and Island Health.

Heavy rainfall last week has raised turbidity levels in Perseverance Creek, causing Comox Lake to become cloudy.

This can interfere with the chlorination process used to disinfect drinking water for the 45,000 residents served by the Comox Valley water system.

All users are instructed to boil their drinking water for one minute at a rolling boil.

The affected areas include:

City of Courtenay

Town of Comox

Comox Valley

Arden

Marsden/Camco

Greaves Crescent

England Road

The boil water notice does not include residents in the Village of Cumberland, Royston, Sandwick water system users or those connected to the Black Creek-Oyster Bay water supply system.

The Comox Valley was under a similar advisory in November last year for an entire month.