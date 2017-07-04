SMITHERS, B.C. — A 45-year-old northwestern British Columbia cyclist who was reported missing on a ride from Smithers to Vancouver Island has been found dead.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says the body of Sean Kuntz was pulled from the Fraser River near Lillooet on July 1.

Kuntz was reported missing in June 18, as he cycled to Saanich on Vancouver Island to visit his mother.

He was last heard from when he sent a text to his mother as he travelled between Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Saunderson says the death is not considered suspicious, but no further details will be released.

The Canadian Press