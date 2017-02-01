Blood-spattered Quebec mosque opens doors after weekend shooting

QUEBEC — Worshippers are returning to the scene of last weekend's mosque shooting to view the aftermath of the carnage.

Reporters and members of the city's Muslim community stepped over gobs of blood today as they made their way through the Quebec City mosque.

Some of the walls were pierced by bullets and smears of blood remained on many of the centre's surfaces, including down the stairs to the basement.

Mosque vice-president Mohamed Labidi says he wanted to open the centre to the public so people can see what worshippers had to suffer.

Six men, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque and opened fire on men who were attending prayer. Authorities have refused to specify what type of firearm was used in the mass shooting.

Mosque president Mohamed Yangui said the six bodies have been returned to their families.

All but one will be flown out of the country for burial.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said a funeral service will be held in the city on Thursday afternoon for three of the six men.

Coderre tweeted Wednesday the ceremony will be held at Maurice-Richard Arena for Hassane Abdelkrim, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti.

There will be prayers for the three other victims.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, was arrested Sunday night following the massacre in which 19 people were also wounded, including two who were still in critical condition on Tuesday.

On Monday, Bissonnette was charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.

The Canadian Press