Bizarre Victoria crash being investigated for impaired driving

WATCH: Police say it’s lucky no one was seriously hurt after a bizarre Victoria crash involving a suspected drunk driver. Tess van Straaten reports.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="5 Douglas Drunk Driver"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="116"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_300mxhoz/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a bizarre and terrifying crash in Victoria Wednesday night involving a suspected drunk driver.

“We found a male who was behind the steering wheel who was unconscious and pinned in his truck,” says Cst. Aaron Spargo of Victoria Police.

Police officers managed to get the driver out of the truck and they laid him on the road but the man was unresponsive.

First responders repeatedly tried to wake the man but he couldn’t be roused and was still unconscious as he was loaded onto a stretcher.

“We’re just waiting to find out how the male is doing,” Cst. Spargo told CHEK News at the scene. “It seems like he should pull through.”

It all started when this white Chevy pick-up truck lost control on Douglas Street around 7:30 pm Wednesday.

“We believe it came up northbound on Douglas, potentially through on-coming traffic, until it turned onto Burnside,” Cst. Spargo explains.

But witnesses say the truck missed the road and jumped the sidewalk, smashing into a tree and hitting a truck in a parking lot before finally coming to a stop about 100 metres away.

“We just saw this guy sliding down the road, thinking it was just a burnout because the tires were all burning, and then he just stopped here, sideways,” a witness named Efe told CHEK.

Police say the driver then attempted to drive off — even though the force of the crash had cause the vehicle to lose a wheel.

“It was a bit of a stroke of luck not to take out any other vehicles or a utility pole and luckily, no one else was injured,” said Cst. Spargo.

Victoria Police are still investigating and won’t say whether the driver was impaired or if any charges will be laid.

The driver only suffered minor injuries and has been released from hospital.

