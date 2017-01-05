Bike lane construction to affect downtown traffic in Victoria

Motorists can expect more traffic disruptions in Victoria’s downtown core as construction continues on the city’s dedicated bike lanes.

Work is moving along on Pandora’s protected bike lanes with construction set to begin at the Douglas Street intersection. This will affect traffic over the next couple of days, with significant impacts expected to take place beginning Monday, Jan. 9.

Travel lanes will be closed in preparation to dig trenches across Douglas in order to install underground utilities that will support new traffic signals and street lighting.

The same process will take place the week of Jan. 16-20 at the intersection of Pandora and Blanshard Street.

Once completed in the spring, the bike lanes will include a two-way, physically protected bike lane with new traffic signals for bikes with a combination of on-street parking spaces, bollards, paint and planters used to separate the bike lanes from vehicle traffic.

Flag persons and signage will be available to direct traffic, cyclists and pedestrians moving through the busy intersections, but some lane closures and turning restrictions will be in effect. Portions of the sidewalk could also be closed, but the city says there will be room for pedestrian and wheelchair access.

Construction on the bikes lanes began in October and will extend past City Hall up to Cook Street.