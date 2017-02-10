A monument dedicated to BC Search and Rescue volunteers who have lost their lives in the line of duty has now arrived in Victoria.

Photographs posted on the BC Search and Rescue Association Facebook page show the memorial arriving on the grounds of the Legislative Buildings.

The monument also honours all who’ve volunteered and those continue to serve in SAR groups across the province.

The Speaker of the legislative Assembly approved the installation of the memorial near memorials for Firefighters, Paramedics and Law Enforcement Officers, and the Emergency Services Memorial Gardens.

An unveiling ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 2nd at 12 noon.

The Speaker along with members of the legislative Assembly will conduct the ceremony.

Representatives from the Ground SAR Groups who will have Volunteers listed on the memorial will be invited to attend as part of the official group along with the families and committee members.

Other members from Search and Rescue and other First Responder organizations will be invited to observe along with the public.

The photo below is a rendering of the memorial on the site.

Photos: BC SAR Association