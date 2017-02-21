BC Government promises to cut MSP premiums in pre-election budget

WATCH: It’s a budget designed to set up an election.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="MSP Premiums"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="145"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_ubs2u3hm/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

And Finance Minister Mike de Jong says the government is spending, and cutting taxes.

“A significant number of British Columbians, are very, very troubled by the fact that we have this charge.

This MSP premium, that doesn’t exist elsewhere in the country.”

The cut the government hinted was coming, is to Medical Services Plan premiums.

Up to two million British Columbians will be impacted by cuts to MSP premiums

They’ll be cut in half for households earning less than $120,000.

As of January first, 2018, individuals earning less than $25,000 will not longer pay premiums.

Families earning less than $35,000 will not pay either.

Individuals earning up to $120,000 will see their premiums drop to $450 from $900.

And families with two children will see a cut from $1800 a year, to $900.

Public education gets a boost.

Kindergarten to grade twelve will see an increase of $740 dollars over three years.

Children, and families and others in need will receive $796 million.

Community, and economic development will receive $249 million.

That’s including $10 million marked for Vancouver Island.

Parks and environmental protection, $149 million.

That includes the hiring of more park rangers, and the creation of more campsites throughout the province.

Health spending over the next three years will increase $4.2 billion.

The surplus currently sits at $1.4 billion.

That’s expected to drop to $ 295 million by this time next year.

Budget reaction is mixed

There is a wide range of reactions to the budget.

Jordan Batement is with the Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation.

“We are thrilled.

I mean honestly, I actually brought a copy of my MSP bill to rip in half.

That’s how happy we are.

I’m like, to get rid of this bill, at least half of it.

Then hopefully, more as the economy continues to roll.”

But the BCGEU’s Stephanie Smith was not impressed.

“I’m not terribly impressed.

Clearly, it’s a pre-election budget.”

But the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce’s Al Hamshan thinks there’s a lot in the budget for the island.

“There wasn’t much in there of the island that I saw.

But I think for the province, it always trickles down.

Whether it’s in Vancouver, or to the island.

For a small business owner, I did see a lot of benefits for there.

Definitely a lot of small businesses on the island.”

Whether or not this budget results in votes for the Liberal government will be decided on May 9th.