Stay tuned for details, we have reporters in the lockup and will have an update at approximately 1:45pm. Watch the full story on CHEK News at 5.

<br /><br /> <span itemprop=”name” content=”mary look live”></span><br /><br /> <span itemprop=”description” content=””></span><br /><br /> <span itemprop=”duration” content=”65″></span><br /><br /> <span itemprop=”thumbnail” content=”http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_1rzr9cbv/version/100002″></span><br /><br /> <span itemprop=”width” content=”610″></span><br /><br /> <span itemprop=”height” content=”343″></span><br />

BC Finance Minister Mike De Jong will speak in front of reporters downtown today to release the final budget before the provincial election.

There are many speculations as to what will be released in the budget, De Jong hinted at good news for small businesses, possibly a tax cut for small business taxes.

The provincial government is currently sitting on a surplus of $2.2 billion. With the surplus, there is speculation the government could cut the provincial sales tax (PST) which currently sits at 7%.

Another speculation is that there may be a decrease in medical services premiums or a cut to the provincial income taxes.

One thing the government has ruled out is that they will not be giving out cheques to individual voters, it has been a tactic in the past, but it will not be exercised this year.